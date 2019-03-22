Lois Annette

Beach Turner

January 9, 1937-

March 19, 2019

Lagrange, GA-

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that on March 19, 2019 Lois Annette Turner Beach of LaGrange, Georgia passed away at age 82 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Annette, affectionately known as "Granny" is survived by her children, Dr. and Mrs. Rod M. (Anne) Duraski of LaGrange; Mr. and Mrs. Ralph S. (Kay) Duraski of LaGrange; Mrs. Rhonda A. Cicak of Colorado Springs Colorado; Mr. and Mrs. Russell T. (Kathy) Duraski of Montgomery, Alabama. She has 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She has one sister, Gaynelle Blankenship of Columbus, Georgia, two nieces and a nephew and too many other family and friends to mention, but all of whom she fiercely loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Odis H. Turner, and a daughter, Robin Sandra Duraski.

Throughout her career Anne showed a keen mind and skill with numbers as she worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer for various businesses in the Columbus, Georgia area.

Anne demonstrated her strength and courage in the face of cancer throughout her remaining years at Florence Hand Home in LaGrange where she served as a resident volunteer. She called bingo, read Bible devotions to the "old folks" at Florence Hand and routinely visited with those residents unable to leave their rooms.

Her love for her family was only matched by her love for her Lord. It is with great confidence that we celebrate her reunion with Him.

Services will be held at Striffler Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Road Columbus, Georgia Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm, with visitation prior from 1:00-3:00pm in the Edgewood Hall. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations are made to West Georgia Health Foundation (Cancer Center in the memo line), 1514 Vernon Road, Lagrange, GA, 39240. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary