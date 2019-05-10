Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Lois Jordan Obituary
Lois
Jordan
June 14, 1940-
April 26, 2019
Joliett, IL- Lois J. Jordan, 78, formerly of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, April 26, 2019 in Joliett, IL.
Graveside service will be 12:00 noon, EST, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Steven Garrett, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms.Jordan was born June 14, 1940 to the late Pearlie Carson (Otis) and Benjamin Menefee in Seale, AL. She attended Phenix City Schools and was a member of New Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include three children, Michael Jordan, Vicki Jordan, Sonia Whitfield; two sisters, Gloria Crowell (Sylvester) and Crystal Cooper; step-mother, Mamie Menefee; one half brother, Benjamin Menefee Jr., one half sister, Arrie Carson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019
