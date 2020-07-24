1/1
London Lias III
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share London's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
London
Lias, III
February 26, 1963-
July 20, 2020
Pittsview, AL- London Lias, III, 57, affectionately known as "Dap" passed Monday, July 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lias was born February 26, 1963 in Pittsview, AL to Rosie Johnson and the late London Lias, Jr. He was a 1981 graduate of Russell High School, employed with Norfort Southern Railroad and Burlington Steel Company and a member of Zion Spring Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Rosie Mae Lias (Joseph) Johnson; three children, Courtney, Carlton and Chelsea Lias; nine sisters, Patricia Ann (Richard) Bell, Georgia Ann (Howard) Dillard, Marydale Dixon, Ledger Chatman-Harley, Anna Mae Richmond, Diane Upshaw, Rosie Vann, Kathy Lias and Ethel (Donell) Battle; one brother, James (Shell) Truttling; 17 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
To a cousin as well going to the same school, my Cousin was a good person in I'm going to miss him in his Smile, So Sip on Cousin u don't have to be in no Pain, in you will always be in my Heart as i see you in your Boys Love you (Dap) Bobbie Lias-Johnson!!!❤❤❤ Hold on Family's Love y'all God will see y'all threw this
Bobbie Johnson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved