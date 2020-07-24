London
Lias, III
February 26, 1963-
July 20, 2020
Pittsview, AL- London Lias, III, 57, affectionately known as "Dap" passed Monday, July 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lias was born February 26, 1963 in Pittsview, AL to Rosie Johnson and the late London Lias, Jr. He was a 1981 graduate of Russell High School, employed with Norfort Southern Railroad and Burlington Steel Company and a member of Zion Spring Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Rosie Mae Lias (Joseph) Johnson; three children, Courtney, Carlton and Chelsea Lias; nine sisters, Patricia Ann (Richard) Bell, Georgia Ann (Howard) Dillard, Marydale Dixon, Ledger Chatman-Harley, Anna Mae Richmond, Diane Upshaw, Rosie Vann, Kathy Lias and Ethel (Donell) Battle; one brother, James (Shell) Truttling; 17 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
