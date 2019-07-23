|
Lonnie
Jefferson
April 9, 1919-
July 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Lonnie Jefferson, 100, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, 12 noon CST, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Waverly, AL with Rev. Corely Hughley, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Jefferson was born April 9, 1919 in Camp Hill, AL to the late William Kelly and the late Cornelia Knight. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Waverly, AL and served as a homemaker for many years.
Survivors include three daughters; Dorothy Jones (Wilbert), Jackie Gentry (Cleve) and Stella Jefferson; one son, Jerry Jefferson; 35 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, 88 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 23, 2019