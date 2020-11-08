Loretta BoyettMontgomeryJanuary 18, 1926-November 5, 2020Phenix City, AL- Loretta Boyett Montgomery, 94, left this world for the next on Thursday, November 5. A dedicated mother, Army wife and Christian she ran the good race and fought to the end. Born January 18, 1926, Loretta met her true love, Raymond, while working at Silver's Five and Dime in Columbus, GA. He often said he "met his million-dollar baby at the five and ten cent store." Together they navigated three wars, numerous family relocations and the challenges of declining health.Her greatest joy was spending time with family members and her friends from church. She was a long-time member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL and fondly recalled her experiences with the "Sweet Spirits" and their adventures. She and her dear sister, Sarah Bernice Franklin (Bunny), became inseparable during their final years and were often referred to as the "Golden Girls" during their trips about town, She will always be remembered for her absolute and unconditional love for her family members.Loretta is preceded in death by her husband Ray, father, mother, two sisters and brother. She is survived by her daughter, Delores (Joe) Diaz, son Roger (Karen) Montgomery, four grandsons, and eleven great grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Joe (Blair) Diaz, David (Lisa) Diaz, Derek (Danielle) Diaz, and Eric (Emily) Montgomery. Her great-grandchildren are Gabrielle, Anna, and Joseph Diaz of Gainesville; Turner Stapleton and Campbell Diaz of Alpharetta; Garret and Connor Diaz and Lucas and Kate Stancil of Suwanee; and Lindsey and Jason Montgomery of Denver.Heartfelt thanks to the Kindred Hospice teams of Phenix City, AL and Gainesville, GA for their compassion and professionalism.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM EST on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home 3738 Highway 431N, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Charles Keown officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00-2:00 prior to the service.