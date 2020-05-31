Loretta
Bridges
April 19, 1943-
May 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Miss Loretta Bridges of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Monday. She was 77 years of age.
The beloved daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George and Nellie Melson Bridges, Miss Bridges was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1961 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. She obtained her Bachelors of Science degree from Prairie View A & M University, and also received advanced nursing studies in Columbus. She was a former member of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church and was currently a member of Allgood Road United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain, GA where she served with the United Methodist Women's Organization (2005 Women's Day Treasurer), the Outreach Ministry and with the Youth Department. While residing in the Atlanta area, she volunteered on Thanksgiving Day with the Feed the Hungry Campaign.
She retired following 30+ years as a Registered Nurse, her last tenure was serving as a surveyor for State of Georgia Board of Nursing. Her civil affiliations include membership with the Black Nurses and the Red Hatters Associations.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret J. Bridges, and a niece, Marcie L. Bridges.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: three siblings, Carolyn Bridges-Graves, George H. Bridges (Carolyn) and Carl E. Bridges; two nieces, Aubrey L. Bridges and Camille Bridges; two great nephews, Zachary M. Bridges and Xzavier Bridges, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Miss Bridges will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the gravesite at Green Acres Cemetery with Pastor J. H. Flakes III officiating. Online condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2020.