Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Main Post Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Fitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta "Bonnie" Fitz


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta "Bonnie" Fitz Obituary
Loretta "Bonnie"
Fitz
October 9, 1928-
February 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Loretta "Bonnie" Fitz, 91, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Spring Harbor surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at Main Post Cemetery, with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
Bonnie was born to the late Millard and Launa Storey on October 9, 1928 in Columbus, Georgia. She attended high school in Columbus. She married Mr. Leo Fitz and they spent many cherished years together before his passing. Mrs. Fitz was a Homemaker, taking care of her family and instilling good values and motherly wisdom. She was a member of the Gold Star Wives Club, and enjoyed gardening and her pets.
Ms. Fitz was predeceased by her parents, husband and grandson, Glenn Fitz Jr. one brother, Ralph Storey; one sister, Wanita Kite. Survivors include her four children, Ray E. Buran Jr., Ric Buran, Stephen K. Buran, and Gary G. Fitz Sr.; two grandchildren, Jeniffer Theel and Christopher Buran
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -