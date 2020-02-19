|
Loretta "Bonnie"
Fitz
October 9, 1928-
February 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Loretta "Bonnie" Fitz, 91, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Spring Harbor surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at Main Post Cemetery, with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
Bonnie was born to the late Millard and Launa Storey on October 9, 1928 in Columbus, Georgia. She attended high school in Columbus. She married Mr. Leo Fitz and they spent many cherished years together before his passing. Mrs. Fitz was a Homemaker, taking care of her family and instilling good values and motherly wisdom. She was a member of the Gold Star Wives Club, and enjoyed gardening and her pets.
Ms. Fitz was predeceased by her parents, husband and grandson, Glenn Fitz Jr. one brother, Ralph Storey; one sister, Wanita Kite. Survivors include her four children, Ray E. Buran Jr., Ric Buran, Stephen K. Buran, and Gary G. Fitz Sr.; two grandchildren, Jeniffer Theel and Christopher Buran
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2020