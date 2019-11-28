|
|
Loretta J. Byrd
Mathew
March 1, 1960-
November 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Loretta Jean Byrd Mathew of Columbus transitioned home peacefully on Thursday at St. Francis Hospital. She was 59 years of age.
The daughter of Henry, Sr. and Lillie Ruth Simpson Byrd, "Lo", as she was lovingly known by family and friends, was born in Columbus and had attended Hardaway High School. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church and employed with New Horizons as a Host Home Provider.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her husband of 15 years, Mr. Mareo Mathew, Sr.; her children, Ronmeko Byrd, Sr. (Pamela) and Charles "Chucky" McQuerry, III (Tabitha), Mareo Mathew, Jr. and De'ja Mathew; six grandchildren, Justice Byrd, Honesti Lewis, Ronmeko Byrd, Jr., Lore'al Byrd, Kyler McQuerry and Charles McQuerry IV; three brothers, Henry Byrd, Jr. (Patricia), Matthew Byrd (Marie) and Warren James (Annett); two sisters, Linda Byrd Bland (Willie) and Sharon Byrd McDonald (LaRoy); her father-in-law, Mr. Floyd Mathew; a sister-in-law, Nikki Mathew; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Mathew will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 noon at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Rev. James G. Davis, pastor officiating. The interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6;00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 28, 2019