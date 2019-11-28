Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Liberty Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Mathew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta J. Byrd Mathew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta J. Byrd Mathew Obituary
Loretta J. Byrd
Mathew
March 1, 1960-
November 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Loretta Jean Byrd Mathew of Columbus transitioned home peacefully on Thursday at St. Francis Hospital. She was 59 years of age.
The daughter of Henry, Sr. and Lillie Ruth Simpson Byrd, "Lo", as she was lovingly known by family and friends, was born in Columbus and had attended Hardaway High School. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church and employed with New Horizons as a Host Home Provider.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her husband of 15 years, Mr. Mareo Mathew, Sr.; her children, Ronmeko Byrd, Sr. (Pamela) and Charles "Chucky" McQuerry, III (Tabitha), Mareo Mathew, Jr. and De'ja Mathew; six grandchildren, Justice Byrd, Honesti Lewis, Ronmeko Byrd, Jr., Lore'al Byrd, Kyler McQuerry and Charles McQuerry IV; three brothers, Henry Byrd, Jr. (Patricia), Matthew Byrd (Marie) and Warren James (Annett); two sisters, Linda Byrd Bland (Willie) and Sharon Byrd McDonald (LaRoy); her father-in-law, Mr. Floyd Mathew; a sister-in-law, Nikki Mathew; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Mathew will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 noon at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Rev. James G. Davis, pastor officiating. The interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6;00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -