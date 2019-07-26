|
|
Lorine
Talley
April 11, 1932-
July 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Lorine, Talley, 87, of Columbus passed on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. A Chapel funeral service for Mrs. Talley will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the International Funeral Home Chapel, Brother Leroy Alexander will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Lorine Talley was born on April 11, 1932 to the late Edward and Amanda Ford Vann in Chase, AL. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on North Lumpkin Rd. Mrs. Talley was a joyful homemaker and her life was filled with love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories two daughters, Barbara Ann Gore, Columbus and Gail Jones, Fortson, GA; three sons, Charles Talley, Jr., Hoffman Estates, IL, James Talley, Steger, IL and Carl Talley, Chicago, IL, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 26, 2019