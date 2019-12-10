|
Loring Perez
July 3rd,1951-
November 18th, 2019
Cusseta, Alabama- Loring Perez 68 of Cusseta, Al. took his last breath on earth at his home after a long battle with kidney disease, diabetes and heart failure.
Loring was born in Miami Florida July, 3, 1951. He was raised in Miami and attended Florida Southern College where he received a B.S., cum laude in Economics and has two minors in Religion and Spanish. Loring was bilingual, speaking, reading and writing fluently in Spanish.
He was of Baptist faith.
He is survived by his four children: Katy (Mike) Sullivan, David (Amy) Perez, Leslie Baker and Brian Lunsford. He was also "Papi" to six grandchildren: Ashley, Kaleigh, Alex, Mady, Ana and Gabriel. He is also survived by his beautiful wife of 32 years Gina and his brother Ray (Brenda) Perez. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond and his Mother Ana.
Before his Kidney failure he worked in the C-store industry for over 30 years where he was the Vice President of Finance for Spectrum Stores. He was inducted into the NACS (National Association of Convenience Stores) Hall of Fame after serving 20 years on the Technology Standards Committee also known as PCATS. After Spectrum Stores sold in 2006 he owned and operated Chattahoochee Oil until his health declined making it impossible for him to do what he loved. His business was named in the Top 100 Hispanic owned companies in the U.S., he served on countless committees and was a member of the local IMA chapter. Loring served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Before his illness he enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren, traveling with his wife, playing Spanish classical guitar, watching Miami Hurricanes and Dolphins play football and golfing with his friends especially Jim Bowie and the pack and most of all he enjoyed working.
The visitation will be Friday December 13th at 4:00 p.m. with the Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. (EST) in the chapel at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Kidney Foundation, or Diabetes Association.
Here are some words he left to live by: Spend more time with your family, count every blessing, be good to your body, take every vacation, pray about everything and love every day as if today was your last.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 10, 2019