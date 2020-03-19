|
|
Lorraine Stepnowski
Thomley
May 10, 1946-
March 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Lorraine Stepnowski Thomley, resident of Columbus, GA, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Lorraine was of Polish American descent and Catholic in faith. Born in Bayonne, NJ, on May 10, 1946, the daughter of the late Theodore and Loretta Stepnowski. She dedicated twenty-eight years of her life before retiring at Martin Army Community Hospital in 2010. Serving as the Safety Manager for the last ten years of her employment. Lorraine loved to play Bingo and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her son, Robert D Herrington IV and her sisters Barbara Baxter and Justine Jones.
Mrs. Thomley is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Paul; sister, Janine Golda of Bayonne, NJ; step-son, Todd Thomley (Christy); and three grandsons, Robb, Cameron (Patricia) and Gavin Herrington. Granddaughter Cailynn Bailey and two great granddaughters, Claire and Lucia; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to donate to the in Memphis, TN or to The .
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2020