Lorraine Violet
Sobasky
January 7, 1929-
November 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Lorraine Violet Sobasky, 90, of Columbus, GA. Passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. with Reverend Dennis Lacy officiating. Interment to follow in Parkhill Cemetry. Active pallbearers will be, Richie Grantham, Barry Lee Sobasky, Jr. John Daniel Sobasky, Michael David Sobasky, Jacob Cheves and Chandler Cheves.
Lorraine Sobasky's beautiful life is a testimony of strength, compassion, and humility. Her love for God was expressed through an unwavering faith and servant's heart. Lorraine loved her family and her husband Daniel more than anything and would always put them first. She taught us so much but more than anything she taught us the meaning of love. She took pleasure in her family's delight, in their joy. When they laughed, she laughed. When she laughed, the whole world laughed. Lorraine Sobasky's legacy will be one that followed in the footsteps of the greatest Love; she will not be remembered for just one thing but for the limitless ways she brought joy, connection, acceptance, and peace into so many hearts. We love and honor you, Maw Maw
Survivors include her loving husband of 72 years, Daniel Sobasky, of Columbus, children, Patricia Sobasky Grantham (Richard D. Grantham, Sr.) Mark Dean Sobasky, John Stephen Sobasky and Barry Lee Sobasky. Grandchildren, Richard Dale Grantham, Jr., Angela Grantham Griffin (Wayne), Shawna Sobasky Cheves (Will), Samantha Christian Sobasky, Barry Lee Sobasky, Jr. (Heather) John Daniel Sobasky and Michael David Sobasky. Great grandchildren, Jacob Strickland Cheves, Halleigh Mackenzie Woods, William Chandler Cheves, Hannah Madison Woods, Maxwell Landon Cheves and a sister, Carolyn Morris Robertson. Mrs. Sobasky was preceded in death by a son, Gary Daniel Sobasky, daughter-in-law, Marie Carroll Sobasky, granddaughter, Tabitha Denise Grantham, siblings, Lloyd Dupree Morris, Minnie Morris Youngblood, Evelyn Morris Owens, Elaine Morris Wyatt and Rudolph Morris.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2019