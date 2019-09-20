|
Salem, AL- Lou Blankenship, 89 of Salem, Alabama passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. EDT Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends following the service. A private entombment will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Blankenship was born January 21, 1930 in Beulah, Alabama; daughter of the late John Mark and Julia Hollis Adams. She was retired from SunTrust Bank as Branch Manager and previously was employed with Phenix Girard Bank for many years.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband , Lester Roy Blankenship and her grandson, Matthew Hutchinson.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Danny Hutchinson, son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Joy Blankenship all of Salem, AL; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice in her memory..
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019