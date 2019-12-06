|
|
Lou
Botts
January 23, 1947-
November 28, 2019
Westville, IN- Lou M. Botts, 72, of Westville, Indiana, formerly of Columbus, Georgia, passed away peacefully at 10:47 p.m., Thursday, November 28, 2019 in her home in Westville.
She was born January 23, 1947, in New Kensington, PA, to James Paul and Betty Elizabeth (Nolf) Glock.
Lou worked for many years for Lewis Jones Grocery Store, Columbus, Georgia, where she was delighted to work with the customers and co-workers. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan who was a loving strong woman who loved her family and friends. She had a caring, big heart that enjoyed doing for others. Lou was considered the "Angel" of her neighborhood in Georgia.
Surviving are her four children, Lauri (Ron Thurman) Timm of Westville, IN, Sean (Sabrina) Birge of Lafayette, IN, Teressa (Steve Estes) Botts of Alabama and Jamie (Kamisha) Botts of Atlanta, Georgia; God's special gift, Carissa Papp of Virginia; two sisters, Paula (Gene) Young of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Marcia (Jim) Papp of Fort Pierce, FL; ten grandchildren, Tim (Katie), Tiffany (Laddi), Dylan, Dalton, Dash, Justin (Krystle), Danielle, Buck, Kaitlyn, Jasmine and Trinity; and four great grandchildren, Maliayah, Sequoia, Karson and Luke.
Preceding her in death were her parents; former husband, Jim Botts; one sister, Debbie Glock; one brother, Jimmy Glock; and loving companion "her heart," Gene Rooks.
Cremation will take place. Per her request, no service will be held. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, Indiana, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in memory of Lou Botts.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019