Louann Rosa
Angulo
October 4, 1957-
July 3, 2020
Phenix City, , AL- Louann Rosa Angulo, 62, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on July 3, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. Louann was born to the late
Augustin Angulo and Rhada Belle Booth in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on October 4, 1957. She worked for L & S Services in Ft. Benning, Georgia
as an Administrative Analyst from June of 1986 until her illness forced her to retire in December of 2019.
She is survived by her children Lucas Shaffer (Whitney), Kasey Bishop, and Miki Bishop; grandsons, Gus Shaffer, Broughton Shaffer, and Rhett
Shaffer; a brother, Arnie Angulo (Mandy); several nieces and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Katie Bacon.
Louann did not want any type of memorial services, instead wanted to be cremated and her ashes spread in the Gulf of Mexico. In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in her name.