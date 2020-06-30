Louie Luther
Willett, Jr.
February 23, 1938-
June 25, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Louie Luther Willett, Jr., 82, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at George E. Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola, Florida.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. J. Grantham officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. A brief visitation will be held after the services at the cemetery. Guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the service and visitation will be in effect.
Louie was born February 23, 1938 in Columbus, GA to the late Louie Luther Willett, Sr. and Ruth Elliott Willett. He was a loving husband, Daddy, and Shug. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1956 and later graduated with an Associate's Degree from Southern Tech. He loved to fish, work with wood, travel, especially to St. George Island, FL, and drive his 1931 Ford Model A.He was a member and usher at Wynnton United Methodist Church and he wasin the Goodwill Sunday School Class. In 2000, he retired as Vice President of Construction from the WC Bradley Company Real Estate Division. He was a lifetime member of the Jaycee's where he was a past Vice President, won the Key Man Award, worked with the Soap Box Derby, and Miss Georgia Pageant. He was also a member of the Home Builders Association.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gloria Balkcom Willett of Columbus, GA, daughter, Laura Leigh Cowart (Randy) of Cataula, GA, brother, Lynn Willett of Columbus, GA, grandson, Will Rucker of Columbus, GA, brother-in-law Ronald Balkcom (Evaughn) of Montgomery, AL,niece Kristi Cheshire of Albany GA, nephew Daniel Willett (Leslie) of Columbus, GA, nephew William Willett of Columbus, GA, niece Allison Lynn (Larry) of Montgomery, AL, niece Stephanie Southers (Mick) of Westfield, IN, and several great nieces and nephews as well as other family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/ or Wynnton United Methodist Church, 2412 Wynnton Road, PO Box 5469, Columbus, GA 31906
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Willett, Jr.
February 23, 1938-
June 25, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Louie Luther Willett, Jr., 82, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at George E. Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola, Florida.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. J. Grantham officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. A brief visitation will be held after the services at the cemetery. Guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the service and visitation will be in effect.
Louie was born February 23, 1938 in Columbus, GA to the late Louie Luther Willett, Sr. and Ruth Elliott Willett. He was a loving husband, Daddy, and Shug. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1956 and later graduated with an Associate's Degree from Southern Tech. He loved to fish, work with wood, travel, especially to St. George Island, FL, and drive his 1931 Ford Model A.He was a member and usher at Wynnton United Methodist Church and he wasin the Goodwill Sunday School Class. In 2000, he retired as Vice President of Construction from the WC Bradley Company Real Estate Division. He was a lifetime member of the Jaycee's where he was a past Vice President, won the Key Man Award, worked with the Soap Box Derby, and Miss Georgia Pageant. He was also a member of the Home Builders Association.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gloria Balkcom Willett of Columbus, GA, daughter, Laura Leigh Cowart (Randy) of Cataula, GA, brother, Lynn Willett of Columbus, GA, grandson, Will Rucker of Columbus, GA, brother-in-law Ronald Balkcom (Evaughn) of Montgomery, AL,niece Kristi Cheshire of Albany GA, nephew Daniel Willett (Leslie) of Columbus, GA, nephew William Willett of Columbus, GA, niece Allison Lynn (Larry) of Montgomery, AL, niece Stephanie Southers (Mick) of Westfield, IN, and several great nieces and nephews as well as other family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/ or Wynnton United Methodist Church, 2412 Wynnton Road, PO Box 5469, Columbus, GA 31906
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.