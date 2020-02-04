|
Louis B.
Thomas Sr.
February 22, 1940-
January 30, 2020
Columbus, GeorgIa- Mr. Louis B. Thomas Sr., 79, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Elder John H. Dent, Pastor of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church of Louvale, GA will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM., according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Thomas was born February 22, 1940 in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late Lee and Mary Joseph Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a store manager for Publix.
Survivors include: his devoted wife, Mary Thomas; a son, Louis B.Thomas Jr.; a daughter, Andrea Thomas; a sister, Betty Thomas Watson; two grandchildren, D'Andree R. Thomas and Ean Robert Thomas and other relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 4, 2020