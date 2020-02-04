Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sconiers Funeral Home
Columbus, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis B. Thomas Sr.


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis B. Thomas Sr. Obituary
Louis B.
Thomas Sr.
February 22, 1940-
January 30, 2020
Columbus, GeorgIa- Mr. Louis B. Thomas Sr., 79, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Elder John H. Dent, Pastor of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church of Louvale, GA will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM., according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Thomas was born February 22, 1940 in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late Lee and Mary Joseph Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a store manager for Publix.
Survivors include: his devoted wife, Mary Thomas; a son, Louis B.Thomas Jr.; a daughter, Andrea Thomas; a sister, Betty Thomas Watson; two grandchildren, D'Andree R. Thomas and Ean Robert Thomas and other relatives.
Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -