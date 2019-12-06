Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Striffler Hamby Funeral Home
4071 Macon Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Edgewood Hall of Striffler Hamby Funeral Home
4071 Macon Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
Louis E. Adams


1937 - 2019
Louis E. Adams Obituary
Louis E
Adams
May 15, 1937-
December 2, 2019
Midland, GA- Louis Eugene Adams, known to friends as "L.E." passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 82 years surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born May 15, 1937 in Atlanta, GA to Lovic and Mabell Adams. L.E. graduated from Rockmart High School and was an entrepreneur and investor.
L.E. was an Air Force veteran, Shriner, and served as a Georgia State Representative.
He loved his family and friends, enjoyed entertaining as the life of the party. He never met a stranger and seemed to know everyone. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the stock market. He was a world-wide traveler, specializing in cruising.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Annette, sons Ronnie Adams (Chris), Barry Adams, Steve Adams (Connie), and Brad Brooks (Amy), 7 grandchildren, Ronnie Adams, Jr, Amanda Adams, Beth Coleman (Austin), Barry Adams, Jr.,Stephen Adams (Krystyna), David Adams (Krista), Brittany Crosby (Troy Allen) and 8 great-grandchildren, Anzley, Colt, Jack, Grant, Jane, Macy, Alayna, and Troy, Jr..
L.E. was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mildred Adams and Muriell Hogg (Gerald).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler Hamby Funeral Home, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA with Reverend Sam Vernon officiating. Visitation will precede the service at 1:00 PM.
Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com for the Adams family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019
