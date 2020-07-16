1/1
Rev. Louis H. Williams Sr.
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Rev. Louis H.
Williams, Sr.
August 6, 1932-
July 9, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Rev. Louis H. Williams, Sr., 87, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. EST, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, Rev. Nathaniel Copeland, officiating and Rev. Gerald J. Williams, eulogist. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 11-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Williams was born August 6, 1932 in Pittsview, AL to the late Abe Williams and the late Willie Lou Perry. He was a graduate of Glenville High School, served in the U.S. Army, worked for the Phenix City Board of Education, a member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church and pastored at Greater Peace and Goodwill A.M.E., Allen Temple A.M.E., Burrell Chapel AME and Mt. Zion A.M.E. churches.
Survivors include two sons, Louis Williams, Jr. and Pastor Gerald Williams (Denise); one daughter, Dr. DeeDee M. Williams; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; one brother, Bishop Robert Williams, Sr. (Ida); one sister, Mary Mathis (James) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral
11:30 AM
Franchise MBC
