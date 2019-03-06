Home

Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
December 11, 1933-
February 24, 2019
Flowery Branch, GA- Lt. Colonel Louis Ray Lefebvre, United States Army, Retired, age 85, of Flowery Branch, GA, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Mr. Lefebvre is survived by his wife of sixty years, Lela Ann Scott Lefebvre; four children; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters. He was born December 11, 1933, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. He served in the Army from 1957-1977, was wounded in November 1965 in the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley which was depicted in the movie We Were Soldiers, and was awarded a Purple Heart and Silver Star. Interment with full military honors will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
