Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd. P. O. Box 8066
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd. P. O. Box 8066
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd. P. O. Box 8066
Columbus, GA 31907
Louise B.
Spencer
September 4, 1931-
February 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Louise B. Spencer, 87, of Columbus, GA passed away at her residence, Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00pm with Rev. Mike McBride officiating. Interment will follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Spencer was born September 04, 1931, in Clanton, AL daughter of the late Arthur Leon Brown and Ruby Leevier Thomas Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Spencer and two siblings, John A. and Rev. B. A. Brown. Mrs. Spencer was the Principal Legal Secretary for Clayton Co. Juvenile Courts and an active member of North Highland Assembly of God. We will remember her as a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her two children, son, Stephen Spencer and daughter, Paula Posey (John) all of Columbus, GA; brother, Donald Brown (Lila); sister, Linda Kaye Bryant all of MN; three grandchildren, Christopher Posey, Sarah Reeves, and Rachel Posey; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Livia, Lana, Anna Kate, and Breelyn; several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
To sign the online register go to www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
