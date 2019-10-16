|
Louise E.
Richards
September 26, 2019-
October 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Louise E. Richards, 99, passed away October 13, 2019 in Columbus Georgia. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, October 13, 2019 at 11 am in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus GA 31907.
Louise was born September 26, 1920 in Coleman, Wisconsin to Angeline and William Pardee. She retired from CNA Insurance Co. in Chicago, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Angeline and William Pardee; husband, Calvin Graddy; husband, Woodrow Wilson Richards; son, Eugene Graddy; sisters, Rosemary, Pardee, Dorothy Pardee and twin sister, Lucille Huskey and brother, Robert Pardee.
Louise is survived by daughter, Jeanine Steele of Fortson, GA; son, Dennis Graddy (Jean) of Park Ridge, IL; stepdaughter, Frenasee Richards Daughety (Leard) of Columbus, GA; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus GA 31909 or in loving memory of Louise E. Richards. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Richards family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 16, 2019