Louise Maresch

Swiderek

February 16, 1924-

July 22, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- Louise Maresch Swiderek, 95, died peacefully at her home near Hamilton, Ga. on July 22, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Father Ben Benko officiating. A private interment will be held in Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. A rosary will began at 6:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with visitation to follow from 6:20 until 8:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus. The family will also receive friends following the services Thursday at the church.

Mrs. Swiderek was born on February 16, 1924 in Linz, Austria daughter of the late Karl and Aloisia Maresch. She met her husband, Benedict John Swiderek at the end of WWII. Mr. Swiderek who was from Cheboygan, Michigan was in the U.S. Army and stationed in Austria at the time. They were married on April 02, 1949 in Linz. Mrs. Swiderek was an original member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church which was founded in 1958. She was especially active with Our Lady of Lourdes School and served in various capacities including secretary and librarian for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Survivors include; Benedict (Jodi) Swiderek, Peter Karl (Gale) Swiderek, Barbara Jeanette (Danny) Sanders and Stephen Patrick Swiderek.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 1953 Torch Hill Road, Columbus, Ga. 31903.

