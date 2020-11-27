1/1
Louise Mott Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Mott Davis
April 9, 1939 - November 23, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mrs. Louise Mott Davis, 89, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, November 23, 2020 in Phenix City, AL. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Uchee Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Willie Burton, officiating. Visitation is Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Davis was born April 9, 1931 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Ed Mott and the late Leila Mott. She was a member of Uchee Hill Missionary Baptist Church and East Alabama Baptist Association Women's Auxiliary.
Her survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Davis; brother, Rudy Cox; sister, Sonya Richardson; aunt, Perry Lee Lavey; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Uchee Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved