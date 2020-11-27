Louise Mott Davis
April 9, 1939 - November 23, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mrs. Louise Mott Davis, 89, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, November 23, 2020 in Phenix City, AL. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Uchee Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Willie Burton, officiating. Visitation is Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Davis was born April 9, 1931 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Ed Mott and the late Leila Mott. She was a member of Uchee Hill Missionary Baptist Church and East Alabama Baptist Association Women's Auxiliary.
Her survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Davis; brother, Rudy Cox; sister, Sonya Richardson; aunt, Perry Lee Lavey; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
