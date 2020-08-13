1/1
Louise Persons Dawkins
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Louise
Persons Dawkins
February 20, 1925-
August 6, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Louise Persons Dawkins, 95, of Columbus, passed Wednesday, August 6, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 6 P.M. at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus. Mrs. Dawkins was born in Columbus, daughter of the late Rev. John C. Persons and Mable Simmons Persons. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church where she was the Church Mother, past Sunday School Teacher and member of the Mable Persons Missionary Society. She was a historian and avid reader who loved her books. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was a retired Case Worker for the Department of Family and Children Services. Her survivors include: one son, Lewis (Laverne) Dawkins; one daughter, Patricia Dawkins Flowers; one sister, Frances Persons Barnette and four grandchildren, Nikia Dawkins, Justin (Akuba) Dawkins, Karlina Dawkins and Kerri Dawkins and a host of relatives.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
