Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Louise "Lil Bit" Scott


1928 - 2020
Louise "Lil Bit" Scott Obituary
Louise "Lil Bit"
Scott
February 14, 1928-
April 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Louise Averett Scott, affectionately known as "Lil Bit", 92, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, April 10, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Scott was born February 14, 1928 in Russell County, AL to the late Dennis Averett and the late Rosie "Net" Chambers. She was a member of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Wade Laundry and Cleaners.
Survivors include three daughters, Geraldine S. Howard (Rev. Otis, Sr.), Phenix City, AL, Deborah S. Bounds (late Robert A. Bounds), Fayetteville, GA and Shirley S. Willis, Columbus, GA; son-in-law, Andre' T. Willis, Sr., Columbus, GA; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2020
