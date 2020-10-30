1/1
Louise Walton
Louise
Walton
June 19, 1952-
October 25, 2020
Phenix City, AL - Ms. Louise Walton, 68, of Phenix City, AL passed on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Uchee Chapel A.M.E. Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Tony McEady, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Walton was born June 19, 1952 in Seale, AL to the late Cleveland Walton and the late Irene Walton. She attended Sanford School, retired from Swift Textile and was a member of 16th Ave Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Earline (Emmett) Horton; seven sisters, Elizabeth Walton, Mary Lois Walton, Ruby Walton, Lorene Burnett, Betty (Kalvin) Wilson and Earnestine (Brice) Freeman all of Phenix City, AL; Clara Copeland (Render) of St. Petersburg, FL; two brothers, Tommy Lee Walton and Curtis Walton both of Phenix City, AL; four grandsons; ten great-grandchildren; two special daughters, Ayketa Iverson (Soni) of Atlanta, GA and Jermil Heard of Phenix City, AL; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Uchee Chapel A.M.E
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

