Louvenia
Warren
September 23, 1936-
September 16, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Louvenia Warren, 82, departed this life Monday, September 16, 2019 at Muscogee Manor & Rehabilitation Center in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 11:00 am at Hosley Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church located at 718 - 8th Street, Columbus, GA. Pastor John Lockhart will be the eulogist. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 4500 St. Mary's Rd, Columbus, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be today, Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Warren was the daughter of the late Ozella Mathis, born September 23, 1936 in Columbus, GA. She retired from Southern Phenix Textiles Incorporated in Phenix City, AL. Mrs. Warren was a generously a loving, caring and sharing woman. She who would give her all because she wanted the best for everyone. Mrs. Warren was preceded in death by her mother and two great-grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her precious memories a daughter, Patricia Shields; a son, Josh Bryant; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019