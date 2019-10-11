|
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Elden
Elzworth
November 11, 1930-
October 05, 2019
Waverly Hall, Ga.- Lt. Col. Elden Elzworth passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 88 from complications brought on by Alzheimer's.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. A private military funeral will be held at Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery.
Elden was born in Moorewood, Oklahoma on November 11, 1930 to the late Stephen and Ina Mae Elzworth. He graduated from Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma and earned an Associate of Science degree at Arlington State College. After college he joined the Army and retired at Ft. Benning, GA in 1973. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbus College and a Business Administration degree from Columbus Technical Institute. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He served tours of duty in Japan, Vietnam and Korea. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany in the 60's. While he was with the All Army Marksmanship Unit, he was awarded the Distinguished Pistol Shooter Badge. Lt. Col. Elzworth was awarded the bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Commendation Medal, Vietnamese Honor Medal 1st Class, Vietnam Service Medal and Korean Service medals. He and Gloria Roberts Elzworth married on August 23, 1958. He and Gloria owned and operated Elzworth's Antiques in Columbus for many years after his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, building and repairing furniture, especially swings. As a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, for over 50 years, he served as Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee for 17 years and was a past president of the Fellowship Class. He was a member of the Executive Club and the Georgia State Defense Force. As District Governor of the Lions Club District 18E, he received numerous district and state awards including a Lions International Presidential Award where he became a Melvin Jones Fellow of Lions International.
Lt. Col. Elzworth was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife Gloria Roberts Elzworth; three daughters, Bonnie (Charley) Boyle, Cheryl Crawford, and Karen Cannady; and four grandchildren, JC Boyle, Brannon Boyle, Kyle Crawford, and Chelsea Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church 1104 2nd Ave. Columbus, GA 31901 or to the GA Lions Lighthouse Fund 5582 Peachtree Rd. Chamblee, GA 30341.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019