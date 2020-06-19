Dr. Joseph P.McCarty, Lt. Col (Ret.) US ArmyOctober 4, 1950-April 7,2020Columbus, GA- Obituary for Dr. Joseph P. McCarty, Lt. Col (Ret.) US ArmyDr. Joe McCarty of Columbus, GA passed from this world to eternity on April 7, 2020.He now rests in Heaven with his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife, Jimmi, of almost 48 years, his six children and eight grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother,and friend.Most importantly he loved the Lord and was a faithful servant until the end of his life.His gentle spirit and faith were inspiring.Dr. McCarty was born in Arkadelphia, AR, October 4, 1950, son of the late Clark and Myrene McCarty.He graduated from Arkadelphia High School and Henderson State College.He began his military and medical career as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army and graduated from the University of Arkansas Medical School. He continued his career at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Madigan Army Medical Center, and the 2nd General Hospital Landstuhl, West Germany practicing medicine as a Pediatric Neurologist.After serving 21 years in the US Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, Dr. McCarty continued practicing as a civilian Pediatric Neurologist for over 26 years in Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Pennsylvania. He also practiced as a Sleep Specialist for over 17 years. He served in leadership in many churches and political groups.He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His wisdom, strength, courage and passion for life will live forever in the hearts of those who loved him.Dr. McCarty's Celebration of Life service will be held at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA. on Monday June 22nd at 3pm.