Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Lt Col(Ret) Robert James "Bob" O'Neil


1932 - 2019
Lt Col(Ret) Robert James "Bob" O'Neil Obituary
Lt Col(Ret) Robert "Bob" James
O'Neil
November 1, 1932-
September 12, 2019
Midland, GA- Lt Col (Ret) Robert "Bob"James O'Neil, age 86, of Midland, Georgia passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019. A Celebration of Bob's Life will occur Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the St. Elmo Room of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.
Robert was born November 1, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts to his late parents, Margarett O'Connell O'Neil and John Francis O'Neil. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran proudly serving his country in the US Army for 20 years, then with Civil Service as Deputy Director of Combat Development at Fort Benning, for another 28 years. He was Catholic by faith and was a member of The Nights of Columbus. Bob loved his family and enjoyed playing Golf when he was younger and watching Golf on TV now. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and growing tomatoes. Bob will always be remembered for his Service to his country and the love for his family and friends.
Other than his parents, Bob was preceded in death by; brothers Sonny O'Neil, Joseph O'Neil, William O'Neil and his sister Margarett Hingston. He is survived by; his loving wife of 53 years, Carla Maria O'Neil; son Brian Kevin O'Neil; daughter in-law, Lisa Marie O'Neil; grandson, Logan Padriac O'Neil; brother Leo O'Neil and sister Alice Sniegoski; nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the O'Neil family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
