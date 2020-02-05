|
|
LTC (Ret) Carson Glenn
Suber
April 27, 1938-
February 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- LTC (Ret) Carson Glenn Suber, age 81, of Columbus, GA, passed away on February 1, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary from 5:00 – 7:00 pm; Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am; burial will follow with full military honors at Parkhill Cemetery.
Carson was born in Thomasville, GA on April 27, 1938; the son of Willie Glenn Suber and Dicy Eddings Suber. Carson joined the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam as a Helicopter Aviator, flying the Bell UH-1 Iroquois, commonly known as a "Huey". He flew soldiers in and out of battle, medical transport and medical evacs. On his first tour he was shot down, he recovered and went back for the second tour. Carson married the love of his life, Mary Neal on September 27, 1959 in Moultrie, GA. After his retirement from the military, he graduated from Troy State University with a Master's Degree which he used to gain managerial positions with a few companies in town. Carson had a few things he enjoyed in life including Corvettes, the Atlanta Braves, and watching westerns. Carson loved his family, he was truly committed to family first, he always enjoyed spending time with them at home, and traveling with them.
He is preceded in death by: his wife Mary, a daughter Judy Lynne Jones; and a brother, Michael Suber.
Survivors include: his son, David; and a son-in-law, Gregory Jones; and a brother Donnie "Hal" Suber.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Suber family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2020