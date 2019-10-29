|
LTC (RET.) Henry J.
Remppel, Jr.
October 18, 1928-
October 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Henry J. Remppel, Jr. 91, passed away on Monday October 21, 2019 at his home in Columbus, GA. He was affectionately known as Hank by all his friends.
LTC Remppel, a career Army officer and veteran of 3 wars, was born on October 18, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Henry and Charlotte Remppel. He was a WWII veteran who served with the US Marines in the South China Sea. Upon his return from WWII he had a tryout with the New York Yankees baseball team.
He attended Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, GA and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt and served in the Korean War. He worked for the National Security Agency and learned the Russian language at the Army Language School. He also served two tours in Vietnam. He was wounded in Vietnam during his second tour. He was the recipient of numerous military awards and decorations including a Vietnam Service medal with four bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf cluster, and numerous Army Commendation Medals. His military career was spent in the Infantry, Military Intelligence and Special Forces. His assignments took him all over the world including Alaska, Germany, Italy, Massachusetts, Arizona, and North Carolina. His final military assignment was at Ft Benning, GA. He was also an Army Ranger, Senior Parachutist, and a Military Cryptologist and extremely proud of his service in the Special Forces.
After retiring from the Army, he worked in a security capacity in New York City for Behring International working with the Imperial Iranian Air Force. He also worked in New York City and London, England for CCS Communication Control, a counter spy company that sold surveillance and security devices such as telephone bug detectors and electronic debugging devices. He traveled extensively while working for CCS and visited many countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and Greece.
He returned to Columbus in 1986 and for a short time worked at the Ft. Benning golf course. He was active in the local Elks Lodge and served twice as the Exalted Ruler. As a young Army Officer he was an avid bowler and was the president of many local military championship bowling leagues. He was passionate about his favorite hobby, playing golf and participated in many local tournaments and traveled across the US to play various golf courses. When he was 75 years old, he hit a hole in one at the Ft. Benning golf course. He was a great story teller and could command an audience with descriptive tales about his travels, war time and military experiences, growing up in New York City and golf adventures. He was a very patriotic American who loved the Army and his country.
His wife Helen Remppel pre-deceased him. He is survived by his four children, Karen Remppel-Wait (Neill) of Woodbridge, VA, Joanne Remppel of Savannah, GA, Christine Larrick (Tom) of Westford, MA and Richard Remppel of Los Angeles, CA and two grandchildren, Stephen Larrick (Sarah) of Somerville, MA and Jennifer Larrick of Minneapolis, MN. He is also survived by his companion Ingeborg Matthews of Columbus, GA. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm at McMullen Funeral Home 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus GA 31907; (706) 569-8015. Funeral service with full military honors will occur at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
