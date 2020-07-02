Lucille Frances Edwards

Harris

July 25, 1925 -

May 23, 2020

Columbus, GA- Lucille Frances Edwards Harris, 94 of Columbus, Georgia died peacefully in her home, with her eldest son & daughter by her side, on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1925 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Emma Corinne Walker Edwards and Fulton Fitzgerald Edwards. Lucille graduated from Atherton High School in Louisville, KY, in 1943, and went on to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, wherein she earned her pilots license through the Army Air Core program. She was known to buzz the football field to watch the players run. After the War ended, she met & fell in love with a dashing Veteran of the Armed Forces who attended the same University on a GI scholarship. While attending UT, she and her future husband belonged to a motorcycle club and enjoying riding every chance they had.

Eventually they made Columbus, Georgia their home following Capt. Harris' service in the U.S. Army, with Lucille being very active in her community, serving as PTA president from Benning Hills Elementary to Baker High School and was active in both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She was a member and served as President in many organizations, Benning Hills Women's Club, Esquiline Garden Club (including holding state office), Women's Study Club, DAR, and International Association of Rebekahs. Lucille had a passion for genealogy that she passed on to her descendants; and her research into ancestry was impressive, long before it became popular.

Lucille & Lyman could not turn away, nor turn in, any stray dogs (or various other animals) that showed up on their doorstep. They loved every member of every pack of dogs they had, like blessings, and spoiled them with love & attention.

Lucille was a strong and brilliant matriarch. She is survived by her 6 children: Edward K. Harris of Columbus, Ga, Frances H. Worcester of Columbia Falls, Me, John K. Harris of Clarksville, Tn., Samuel K. Harris II of Safety Harbor, Fl, William K. Harris of Rosenberg, Tx, and Connie M. Harris of Sandersville, Ga.; 10 grandchildren: Desire, Lance, Kathleen, Jessica, Jason, Rachel, Robert, Christopher, Amanda and Stephen; 18 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Lucille will be laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery next to her husband.

No graveside services will be held. A private family celebration of life will be at a later date.

In lieu of Flowers, please donate to your nearest animal shelter.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store