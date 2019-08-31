|
Lucy Mabel
Talbot
April 12, 1924-
August 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Lucy Mabel Hudson Talbot, 95, of Columbus, GA met her "Upper Taker" on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her residence while surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Sunday, September 1, 2019 beginning at 3:30 PM with Pastor Marty Wynn and Dr. Bill Purvis officiating. Interment will take place at Parkhill Cemetery on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM.
Mabel was born on April 12, 1924 in Parrott, GA to the late James and Lucy Hudson. She was a faithful and beloved member of the former Lighthouse Baptist Church, now Community Baptist Church. Mabel began her career as an accountant at the Ledger-Enquirer. She continued to work for the newspaper as a paper carrier from 1979-1994. This extraordinary lady did not stop there, however. Beginning at age 76, Mabel enrolled with the Bible Institute Group/Lynchburg, VA where she earned an Associate in Theological Studies at the age of 80. There is no doubt that this wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend has left her special mark upon the hearts of all who knew her. Now, in the arms of her Savior, she has heard the words, "Well done, my child. Welcome home."
Other than her parents, Mabel is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Earl Talbot; son, Marvin Gerald Talbot; and baby Talbot.
Survivors include her daughters, Janice Anderson (LaRue), Jeanette Freeman (Rick), Jeannine Obie (Marcel), and daughter-in-law, Judy Talbot (Gerald, deceased); sons, Danny Talbot (Carol), Paul Talbot (Beverly, deceased), and Gralen Talbot (April); 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Flowers are welcome and you may also donate to the local BBN Christian Radio Station 89.5 FM.
