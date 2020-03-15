Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
New Bethel A.M.E. Church
Columbus, GA
Lucy Shepherd


1929 - 2020
Lucy Shepherd Obituary
Lucy
Shepherd
September 23, 1929-
March 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Lucy Shepherd, 90, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at New Bethel A.M.E. Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Mavis S. Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Shepherd was born September 23, 1929 in Seale, AL to the late Hurye Hudson and the late Francis Hudson. She was a member of New Bethel A.M.E. Church and worked as a homemaker in environmental services.
Survivors include two daughters, Lucille McClary (John) and Mary Hollis (James); one brother, Johnny Lee Hudson; one sister, Mary Lee Holt; one sister-in-law, Ethel Mae Hudson; five grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2020
