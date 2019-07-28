|
Card of Thanks
Pastor Luella J. Hudson
To the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff of Piedmont, Columbus Clinic, Hospice, and the Medical Center.
I sincerely thank all of you and deeply appreciate all the services, support and comfort you gave me during my battle with cancer.
Some may say it won, I say it didn't. Some may say I struggled. I say I persevered to the end. Some may say I cried. Yes, I did, but my tears, pain and struggle were always in the heart of the Comforter, Jesus Christ.
So don't get upset or feel all your work and prayers were in vain. I don't know why my journey through life had to end this way, but I do know that it's all in the Master's hand. God used your kindness to bless me during that time.
As I so often told my Primary Doctor, "God's got a way that is mighty sweet".
Thank you all again,
Pastor Luella J. Hudson
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 28, 2019