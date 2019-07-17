Rev. Luella Johnson

Hudson

August 30, 2019-

July 10, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Luella Johnson Hudson, 72, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.EST at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Noble D. Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in the Stephens Memorial Garden, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, and a wake from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm, according to the Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.

Luella was born on August 30, 1942, in Raleigh, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Grady (Luella Jeffries) Johnson. She retired as a staff manager from NYNEX/Verizon (Boston, MA) where she was employed for more than 26 years. She was a retired pastor/elder in the Montgomery, Phenix City District of the Fifth Episcopal Region of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. After her retirement, she joined Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL under Pastor Noble D. Williams, where she served in many teaching and preaching capacities. Luella was a volunteer tutor and a tutor trainer with the Muscogee Area Literacy Council and the Phenix City-Russell County Literacy Council, where she taught adults basic reading and writing skills.

Those who cherish her memory are her husband, Rev. Hayward Hudson, Phenix City, AL; two step-daughters, Lyvita (Charles) Brooks, Clinton, MD and Shelia (Andre) Worrell, Lithonia, GA; two grandsons, Philip James Ingram, Atlanta, GA and Wesley Worrell, Lithonia, GA; one granddaughter, Dalis Worrell, Lithonia, GA; three brothers, Jimmie Johnson, Brockton, MA, Louis ( Iris) Johnson, Mattapan, MA, and Alford Johnson, Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Evelyn Granville and Elder Kathy Powell, both of Roxbury, MA; one sister-in-law, Ruth Mims, Boston, MA; two brothers-in-law, Leon (Angie) Hudson, Oxon Hills, MD and Edward (Rose) Hudson, Phenix City, AL; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, God-children, and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the registry. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 17, 2019