|
|
Luke Charles
Howard
June 16, 1943-
October 31, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Luke C. Howard, 76, transitioned home peacefully Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence in Columbus, GA.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. and Mrs. Howard will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus, GA. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Mr. Howard was born June 16, 1943 in Cottonton, AL, to the parentage of the late Katie Miles Howard and L. C. Howard. He was united in holy matrimony with the late Martha Hollis Howard. Mr. Howard was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Columbus, GA.
Other than his wife and parents, Mr. Howard was preceded in death by two siblings, Elias Howard and Louella Williams.
Survivors include, one son, Anthony Bush;one daughter, Priscilla Howard; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Fannilea Scott, Wanda Hill, and Mary Howard; one god-daughter; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 4, 2019