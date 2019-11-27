|
|
Lula H.
Prince
February 29, 1932-
November 21, 2019
Newport News, VA- Mrs. Lula Mae Hood Prince heeded her Master's call to come home and entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 21 at 1:55 p.m. She was born on February 29, 1932 in Crawford, Alabama to the late Elbert Hood and Ella Mae Williams. She was the oldest of four children. Mrs. Prince was baptized at a young age at St. Paul C.M.E. Church, in Russell County, Alabama.
She loved teaching Sunday school and working with the Angel and Youth choirs. She was an active member of the Travel Along club and the Pastor's Aid Society. She enjoyed attending Wednesday night prayer meeting, being Assistant Church Secretary, and a Deaconess.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Edward Prince, Jr. She was also predeceased by brothers Robert Lee and Clarence Holmes and daughter-in-law Adrienne Prince.
She is survived by her baby sister, Elma Jean Holmes-Glaze (Herman) Smiths, Alabama. Three children, Thomas Edward Prince, III of Gloucester, Ella Denise Prince-Hinton(Lorenzo) of Chesapeake and James Eric Prince of Newport News. Sister-in-law Brenda Fay Holmes of Valley, Alabama. Nephews Rodney & Marcus Holmes of Valley, Alabama. Nieces Chelsea and Sydney Prince of Texas. Mrs. Prince was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and a host of adoptive children of all races.
Her funeral will be held at her beloved First Baptist Church Denbigh on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am EST. Rev Haywood Barnes will be officiating. Services of comfort administered by Carter Funeral Home, Newport News, VA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 27, 2019