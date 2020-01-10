|
Lula Mae
Jackson
September 12, 1934-
January 6, 2020
Seale, AL- Senior Pastor Lula Mae Jackson, 85, of Seale, AL passed Monday, January 6, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Pure Holiness Church, Seale, AL, Pastor R.L. Jackson, Jr., Bishop Larry Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Senior Pastor Jackson was born September 12, 1934 to the late David Fletcher and the late Lela Fletcher. She was the pastor and founder of the Pure Holiness Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Overseer Pastor Linda M. Lindsey of Fairburn, GA; one son, Pastor Robert L. Jackson, Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Co-Pastor Vennie Jackson; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 10, 2020