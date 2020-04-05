|
|
Lula Beatrice
Scott
December 4, 1929-
March 30, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Lula Beatrice Scott, 90, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, March 30, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private funeral service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc .
Mrs. Scott was born December 4, 1929 in Elmore County, AL to the late Balos Holstick and the late Dorinda Felton Holstick. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Smiths, AL, 1948 graduate of A.H. Parker High School, 1952 graduate of the Medical Center School of Nursing and she retired as a Registered Nurse after 38 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Michele Hammond (Sammie) and Curtessa Smith (Anthony); two granddaughters, Nachaea Hammond and Dominique Hammond; one sister-in-law, Geraldine Mitchell; one brother-in-law, Ret. Major Albert Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2020