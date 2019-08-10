|
Lydia Schöler
Cearley
May 12, 1928-
August 8, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Lydia S. Cearley, 91, of Columbus, GA, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House with her family by her side.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1953 Torch Hill Road, Columbus, GA, 31903, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Father Bob Benko will be officiating. The Family will greet family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Cearley was born May 19, 1928 in Munich Germany, daughter of the late Josef and Anna Oberberger Schöler. She lived in Columbus most of her life and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cearley was preceded in death by her husband, Tom W. Cearley, three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her son, LTC (Ret.) William Tom Cearley and his wife, Karen; her granddaughters, Janda Cearley, Rachael Cearley Venegas and her husband, SGM Sergio Venegas; step-great grandson, Alex Venegas; niece, Bridgette Wooten and her husband Lester and numerous family members and friends in Germany, Columbus and Atlanta area.
At the request of Mrs. Cearley and the family, instead of sending flowers, please make a donation in memory of Mrs. Cearley to Columbus Hospice, www.columbushospice.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019