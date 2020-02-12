Home

Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home
Phenix City,, AL
View Map
Lydie Gay Boykin


1935 - 2020
Lydie Gay Boykin Obituary
Lydie Gay
Boykin
08/06/1935-
02/05/2020
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Lydie Frelechoux Gay Boykin, 84, of Ft. Mitchell, AL died on Wednesday, February 05, 2020 with her family by her side.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2:00 PM (EST) on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Derrick Millirons officiating. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Boykin was born August 06, 1935 in Paris, France daughter of the late Arthur Frelechoux and Ernestine Launay Frelechoux. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. Ms. Boykin's home was the "neighborhood" home during her children's youth. She loved to garden, cook, quilt and crochet; making special quilts and afghans for family and friends. Her special gifts will continue to be cherished along with her memories.
Ms. Boykin was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wyatt Gay and a son, Joseph Gay.
Survivors include her four children, Billy Gay, Smiths Station, AL, John Gay (Lisa), Seale, AL, Teresa Hopper (Bill) Rabun Gap, GA and Angela Albertson (Darren), Ft. Mitchell, AL; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Albertson (Taylor), Michael Hopper, Lori Hopper, Dakota Albertson, Shaina Lewis, Claudia Gay and Melody Gay and seven great-grandchildren, Eli Conner, Wyatt Hopper, Jackson Hopper, Glen Albertson, Ollie Albertson, Jacob Guy and Novaleigh Bradford; several other family members and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers donations to in her memory.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 12, 2020
