Lynette

Simpson

March 22, 1930-

May 29, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Lynette Robinson Simpson passed away quietly Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 89.

A native of Blakely, GA., and the daughter of the late John H.and Lynette Christian Robinson, Mrs. Simpson was employed at Quartermaster Laundry, Ft. Benning, GA for 36 years and the Main Post Commissary retiring in 1990. For a brief period, she was employed with Southeastern Facility Management, Inc. until 2004.

A very devout member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years, she had been active with PICCM (Simeon Community), and Brown Bag of Columbus Senior Citizens Organization, which recognized her for her faithful and unselfish service. She later returned to night school at Jordan High School, receiving her diploma through the GED program. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "JD" Robinson and her siblings, James, General, Steve and Robert Robinson, Camilla Green, Johnnie Towns and Sarah Roundtree.

Surviving her departure with cherished memories are: one son, Fred Williams(Vivian); two daughters, Mary Pearson(Larry) and Constance Brossa(Andrew); four grandchildren, Anthony Banks(Kim), Valerie Pearson, Christopher Pearson(Ashley) and Drew Holloway: five great grandchildren, Braylon Phillips, Christopher, Jr., Isaiah, Elijah and Chloe Pearson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Mrs. Simpson will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on today, following a Twelve O'clock Noon Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor J.H. Flakes, III. Visitation is 11:00 AM til 12:00 Noon today at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.