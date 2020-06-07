Lynn

Lowman

May 13,1952-

June 3, 2020

Buena Vista, GA- Lynn Lowman, 68, of Buena Vista Georgia, died June 3, 2020 at St Francis hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born May 13th 1952 in Trier, Germany.

She was adopted by the late Marvin and Evayne Johnson of Petersburg, Virginia. She was married to the late Gerald W Leishear and had two amazing children.

Despite her having a very rough childhood, dealing with two rare illnesses, she managed to still have a smile on her face everyday. She was not only a mom to her children but she had an open door policy with the kids in the neighborhood, and would often be a second mom to them.

She enjoyed watching NASCAR racing on sunday's with friends and family, and was a huge fan of Kyle Petty.

She has never met someone who is not a friend. And will be truly missed by everyone that knew her.

She is survived by her daughter Kelly Pressy (Leishear) and her husband Paul of Columbus Georgia. A son, Kyle Leishear and his wife Heather. She had three grandchildren Taylor, Connor, Ashton. Whom she loved dearly. One great grandchild Miles.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store