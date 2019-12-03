Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Lynn Marie Jones Obituary
Lynn Marie
Jones
April 22, 1964-
November 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Lynn Marie Jones, 55, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor L.K. Pendleton, officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Jones was born April 22, 1964 in Chicago, IL to the late Richard Fisher, Sr. and the late Nettie Mae Thrower Fisher. She served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include her daughter, Andranathea (Edwin) Perez, Phenix City, AL; two sons, Victor Fisher, Birmingham, AL and Isaac Jones, Phenix City, AL; five grandchildren; aunt, Dorothy Jordan, Chicago, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2019
