|
|
Lynn Marie
Jones
April 22, 1964-
November 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Lynn Marie Jones, 55, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor L.K. Pendleton, officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Jones was born April 22, 1964 in Chicago, IL to the late Richard Fisher, Sr. and the late Nettie Mae Thrower Fisher. She served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include her daughter, Andranathea (Edwin) Perez, Phenix City, AL; two sons, Victor Fisher, Birmingham, AL and Isaac Jones, Phenix City, AL; five grandchildren; aunt, Dorothy Jordan, Chicago, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2019