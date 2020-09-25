M C
Williams
December 20, 1957-
September 19, 2020
Pittsview , AL- Mr. M C Williams, 62, of Pittsview, AL passed on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Fred Griffin, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. M C Williams was born December 20, 1957 to the late Matthew Williams and the late Doris Williams. He was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church in Pittsview, AL.
Survivors include a son, Tommy C. Williams, Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL; three grandchildren; Travon, Alahzae, and Steph Williams of Ft. Myers, Florida; five brothers; Matthew (Linda) Williams of Ft. Myers, FL, Willie (Lelia) Williams of South Carolina, Eddie (Gloria) Williams of Pittsview, AL, David Williams of Ft. Myers, FL and Tommie (Barbara) Williams of Phenix City, AL.; Three sisters; Dorothy Davis of Eufaula, AL, Mabel Howard and Dorothy Davis of Pittsview, AL and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com
