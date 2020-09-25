1/1
M. C Williams
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M C
Williams
December 20, 1957-
September 19, 2020
Pittsview , AL- Mr. M C Williams, 62, of Pittsview, AL passed on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Fred Griffin, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. M C Williams was born December 20, 1957 to the late Matthew Williams and the late Doris Williams. He was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church in Pittsview, AL.
Survivors include a son, Tommy C. Williams, Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL; three grandchildren; Travon, Alahzae, and Steph Williams of Ft. Myers, Florida; five brothers; Matthew (Linda) Williams of Ft. Myers, FL, Willie (Lelia) Williams of South Carolina, Eddie (Gloria) Williams of Pittsview, AL, David Williams of Ft. Myers, FL and Tommie (Barbara) Williams of Phenix City, AL.; Three sisters; Dorothy Davis of Eufaula, AL, Mabel Howard and Dorothy Davis of Pittsview, AL and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved