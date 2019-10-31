|
M. Faye
Simmons
June 4, 1952-
October 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- M. Faye Rodgers Simmons, 67, of Columbus, passed away October 28 following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 3, at Pop UPtown, 1234 Broadway,Columbus, Ga. The family invites friends to drop by between 2pm and 4pm and join them in honoring Faye's life and legacy.
Faye was born June 4, 1952, in Ft. Benning, Ga., the daughter of Thelma Barefoot Rodgers and the late James E. Rodgers. She graduated in 1973 with a degree in dental hygiene from Columbus State University, formerly known as Columbus College, and worked for several years as a dental hygienist before she became a stay at home mom. In 2003,she followed her passion for delicious foodand culinary perfection and earned a degree in Culinary Arts with honors.
Faye opened Meritage Restaurant and Wine Bar in October 2004, a labor of love for nearly 14 years. It is well-known that she treated all who passed through the doors of Meritage as if they were visiting her in her own kitchen at home, her generous spirit and gracious hospitality making strangers and friends, alike, feel as though they were family.
Creating inviting, savory menus and sharing her knowledge of wine with others were among Faye's favorite things. She was blessed with a remarkable palate and keen interest in pairing wines and was named a Certified Specialist of Wine by the Society of Wine Educators. She also earned her certification as a Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Faye was recognized as the first Wine Sommelier in Columbus, and she often joked that she began her career cleaning teeth as a dental hygienist and moved on to staining teeth with good wine.
She continued to share her love and expertise of wine and fine food with patrons of River and Rail and, later, The Big Eddy Club.
Faye's greatest love was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, John, who died in 2005. She is survived by her mother, Thelma Rodgers, of Phenix City; two daughters, Ashley Bailey (Steven) of Key West and Alayne Gamache (Jason) of Columbus; a sister, Susie Farless (Joey); two brothers, LaDon Rodgers and Michael Rodgers (Cindy); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center through the following link: http://give.choa.org/goto/fayesimmons.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 31, 2019