M. Mozelle Ryals

Brown

August 22, 1917-

April 23, 2019

Blackshear, GA- Mrs. Mildred Mozelle Ryals Brown, 101 of Blackshear, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, at Harborview Health Systems.

Born in Ellerslie, GA on August 22, 1917, she had lived in Midland, GA for most of her life before moving to Pierce County in 2012. Mrs. Brown was retired from the Municipal Court where she had been a chief clerk. She was a member of the Blackshear First United Methodist Church and was a former member of Midland United Methodist Church where she had been very active in all capacities for over 50 years. Mrs. Brown had also been an Emeritus member of the Columbus Chapter 261 of the Eastern Star and since living in Blackshear she had been very active with and enjoyed the activities at the Pierce County Senior Center until going into the nursing home.

She was a daughter of the late Johnny Chessley & Fannie Cook Ryals. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Archie Malcolm Brown, Sr.; a son-in-law, Rev. Freddie Wheeler; and by all of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include three daughters, Jo Ann Wheeler of Blackshear and Mary J. Brown and Kathryn Brown both of Blackshear and Midland; a son, Mac Brown of Midland; 5 grandchildren, Taska (Dr. Don) Zorn, Kara Turk, Dr. Hank (Anna) Wheeler, and Nan (Dr. Alan) Warren; 14 great grandchildren; 5 great, great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A memorial service for Mrs. Brown will be held Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 o'clock from the Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

The family will receive at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home, PO Box 2525, Macon, GA 31203 or to Magnolia Manor, 2001 South Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary